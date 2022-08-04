Pranitha Subhash On Criticism for Sitting Close to Husband’s Feet: ‘People Had Good Word To Say, Rest I Ignore’

Bhuj and Hungama 2 actor, Pranitha Subhash was recently trolled. The actress had posted pictures from a ritual she had taken part in. In the post, the South actor could be seen sitting close to her husband, Nitin Raju’s feet on the floor while the latter was sitting on a chair. She was performing the ritual of Bheemana Amavasya puja, which is meant for the long life of the male members of the family. She was criticised for partaking in a patriarchal ritual, while many lauded her for not forgetting her culture and her roots. Now, she has hit back on the trolls.

Talking about it, Pranitha told ETimes, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in."

She also added, “I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has do with values, rituals and family at its core. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots."

Talking about the trolls, “Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore."

Pranitha Subhash had made her Hindi debut with Hungama 2 which also starred Mezaan, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. She was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actress had married Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on the 30th of May, 2021. The two also recently welcomed a baby girl, and have named her Arna .

