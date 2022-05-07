Pranitha Subhash Was 'Overwhelmed' with Pregnancy; Reveals Her First Thought Was 'Big Belly'

Actor Pranitha Subhash sent the internet into a tizzy when she shared the happy news of expecting her first baby with husband Nitin Raju. On April 11, Pranitha took to her social media handles and posted some adorable pictures along with the announcement. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her journey of becoming a mom, via intriguing pictures and videos on social media. In her recent interview, Pranitha talked about the first thing that came to her mind when her pregnancy test came positive.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Hungama 2 actress shared that having a big belly is the first thought that came to her mind when she got the good news of her pregnancy. She said, “I was overwhelmed when I tested positive. Somehow, you don’t immediately think of becoming a mum or having a baby. You think of the pregnancy and big belly. At least that’s what happened to me."

Advertisement

“ As actors, we are obsessed with our looks. But when you get pregnant, you slowly start to think that there’s another human being [growing inside you]. That fact takes over your life."

Talking about the emotional and physical changes one goes through during pregnancy, the actress stated that no matter how uncomfortable they might be, everything feels alright. “You start becoming a little chubby, your body goes through so many changes, you are tired and there are emotional changes, too. But at the end of the day, you start loving the symptoms," tells Pranitha.

The 29-year-old actress doesn’t want to reveal her due date. She said, “That is something we want to keep to ourselves. I’ve a bunch of throwback pictures that I will post [after delivery]. While it is good, this phase is also confusing for me, so I am going to take my time."

She often shares glimpses of her life as video and pics on social media. Earlier, as a tribute to her days before the pregnancy, Pranitha Subhash shared an Instagram reel of her vibing to Jugnu in the gym.

Advertisement

On a more professional note, Pranitha Subhash was last seen on the silver screen alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The motion picture was set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and was released on 13 August 2021 on OTT platforms. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war drama additionally starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The actor has not announced any other films as of now.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.