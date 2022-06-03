Pranitha Subhash's Jacuzzi Photoshoot is Setting Some Maternity Goals

With the oomph-worthy look from the final days of her pregnancy, Hungama 2 actor Pranitha Subhash has been giving everyone some maternity goals. She recently upped the glitz factor with photographs taken in an open jacuzzi. The mother-to-be looked stunning in her most recent social media post.

Pranitha recently shared two photos of her uncovered baby bump on her Instagram account. In the photos, the expecting mother is wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while posing in a jacuzzi. Pranitha emanated a maternal glow in the pictures.

The actor also shared a touching message about her pregnancy experience and hardships. She shared a series of pictures in a stunning black one-piece and said, “Last set for now. Embracing every pound of weight, every stretch mark, my pumpkin face and the big nose, all that pelvic pain, heart burns n fatigue while I tell myself it’s all worth it."

She has been sharing updates and taking her followers through her maternity journey. She recently dropped some stunning glimpses from her maternity shoot. The actor appeared breath-taking in a pastel blue pleated off-shoulder gown, which she matched with head wine and kept her makeup simple. She posed with her darling partner, Nithin, in one of the photos, and he could be seen placing a kiss on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Pranitha’s fans have been overjoyed since hearing the news of her pregnancy. Her baby shower images, which were shared a few weeks ago, drew a lot of love and appreciation from her followers.

For those unversed, Pranitha married beau Nithin Raju, on May 30, last year. Due to COVID-19 regulations in the nation at the time, their wedding was a modest affair. The couple announced their pregnancy with a series of photos showing off their pregnancy kit and ultrasound images. After relishing married bliss, they are finally ready to embark on parenthood.

