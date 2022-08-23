Prank Call to Maala Parvathy in The Name of Director Kiranraj Busted

Maala Parvathy, a theatre and film actor, recently received a call from an impersonator claiming to be the director of the super hit Kannada film 777 Charlie. The impersonator made a call in the name of the director and offered the senior Malayalam actor a ‘role’ in the Rakshit Shetty starrer.

The film’s director Kiranraj K revealed the same in an exclusive chat with the Times of India.

“He kept calling Ma’am on the pretence that he was doing a film and had a role in it. He introduced himself as Kiranraj, the director of 777 Charlie," shared the filmmaker.

“Madam contacted Raja Saru (MR Rajakrishnan, sound designer of 777 Charlie) to confirm that it was me who called. I was shocked when he told me. After talking to madam about this, we decided to have a conference call. Maala Ma’am called the guy and asked him to reconfirm the details. He again introduced himself as Kiranraj and just when I confronted him, he hung up and switched off his phone," Kiranraj added.

The director says Maala Parvathy, being a senior actress, handled the issue when the incident came to her attention. But some young players can fall into such traps.

“I am a responsible citizen of this society. And, as a filmmaker, I don’t condone such behaviour. Young aspirants, especially girls, should not be misled. That is my only concern. I know he has reached out to others as well. Such calls should never be encouraged," said Kiranraj.

The plot of the story revolves around a young man named Dharma, who is accompanied by a Labrador puppy named Charlie.

