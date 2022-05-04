Prarthana Behera's Stunning Photoshoot in Silk Saree Goes Viral, Fans React

Actor Prarthana Behera is one of the most prominent faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. The beautiful actor has become a household name because of her show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath. Prarthana has an impressive social media presence with over two million followers on Instagram. She often delights her fans by posting stunning photos that go viral instantly.

On Tuesday, Prarthana posted gorgeous pictures from her recent photoshoot on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Prarthana looks pretty in a traditional silk saree with an orange border. The bespoke saree is designed by Vastrakala Paithani. She captioned the post, “I am in love with this saree".

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Prarthana dedicated a heart-warming video to her husband on his birthday.

She captioned the video, “Everything in my life starts with you and everything in life ends on your name; you will always be special to me …. I love you. Happy birthday my handsome husband @abhishekjawkar".

Prarthana rose to fame after acting in the popular Hindi TV show Pavitra Rishta. But now, she has shifted to the Marathi industry altogether.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Prarthana said, “I said no to big shows, as I was focused on Marathi films. I always wanted to do films, which is why I quit Pavitra Rishta. But there is no regret. When I started doing Marathi films, I was getting a good response here. I was offered good shows, but I never wanted to do TV."

Advertisement

Prarthana further explained why she took up a role in a TV serial and said, “Due to Covid-19, everyone’s lives changed. That is when I started doing TV again. I wanted my fans to stay connected to me. And I was offered a prominent role in this show. So, this happened suddenly."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.