Prarthana Behere Shares Video of Dancing on Coffee Ani Barach Kahi’s Title Song

Marathi actress Prathana Behere has gained immense popularity for her role of Neha Kamat in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, which airs on Zee Marathi. Filmmaker Prashant Kunte’s 2015 film Coffee Ani Barach Kahi is a successful movie in Parathana’s career. It made the actress popular among the Marathi audiences. The same year she also acted in another hit Marathi film Mitwaa.

She recently shared a video on Instagram dancing on the title track of the film Coffee Ani Barach Kahi. The video also features actor Bhushan Pradhan, actress Kajal Kate, Shamika Bhide and Pallavi Bhide.

The actress shared the video reminiscing about her role in the movie. She also reminded her fans about the movie. Prarthana’s fans responded with heart and fire emojis. Bhushan also commented on the video asking users to spot the true coffee lover.

One user commented, “So happy to see you all." Another user wrote about missing Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who played the role of Nishad in the movie.

The title song of Coffee Ani Barach Kahi was composed by Aditya Bedkar and Yogesh Damle penned the lyrics. Rohit Raut and Shashaa Tirupati gave voice for the song.

Recently the actress celebrated five years of togetherness with husband Abhishek Jawkar. She got married to producer and director Abhishek in 2017. Prarthana shared a heartwarming note on Instagram on the occasion

Prarthana hogged limelight with Zee TV’s popular Hindi serial Pavitra Rishta, in which she played the role of Vaishali. Currently, she is focusing on her projects in the Marathi industry.

