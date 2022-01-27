Prasanna Posts Lovely Poem For Daughter on Her 2nd Birthday

South star couple Prasanna and Sneha’s daughter Aadyanthaa turned 2 on January 24. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2020 and the little munchkin’s birthday celebrations were held recently. On this special occasion, Prasanna posted a lovely poem for daughter Aadyanthaa along with adorable pictures showing the father-daughter bond on social media. His post garnered more than 93 thousand likes on Instagram so far. Prasanna’s caption on his recent post read, “My dear fool, My honey idiot, My smile, My Bacha, My everything. My lovely Daughter! Live for hundred years Happy Birthday Aadyanthaa."

These adorable pictures and captions might have turned a number of people too emotional. In one of the pictures, Prasanna can be seen kissing his cute baby daughter. A family picture wherein, Prasanna, Sneha, daughter and son Vihaan are also seen, has all hearts of the fans of this star couple.

The star couple Prasanna and Sneha got married on 11 May in 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple is said to have met at the time of shooting of film Achchamundu.

In August 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, and their daughter Aadyanthaa was born in January 2020.

Prasanna is an actor who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. In 2002, he appeared in Mani Ratnam’s hit film Five Star.

Talking about Sneha, she is an Indian actress who has appeared in various films in Tamil and Telugu. In 2000, Sneha made her silver screen debut in Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi, directed by Anil Babu.

In 2001, Sneha was seen in a commercial hit film Priyamaina Neeku, following to working in films like Venky in 2004, Sri Ramadasu in 2006.

