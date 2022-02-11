Prashant Damle Shares Cryptic Post; Fans Think his Next Project is About Covid

Actor Prashant Damle has carved a niche for himself among the Marathi cinema and theatre audience. The actor has been so successful in his profession that he came to be known as the superstar of Marathi theatre. Recently, Prashant shared a cryptic reel that the audience is struggling to make sense of.

Some are saying that this cryptic post might be an indication of his upcoming project about Coronavirus.

The video starts with Prashant having a conversation with someone. He then pauses for a bit and starts smelling something. The actor says that he is feeling something that cannot be described in words. Prashant then proceeds to say that the feeling was quite dangerous. The video ends with Prashant calling, “Look, Baba".

Prashant wrote the caption in Marathi which roughly translates to, “What To Do Now?". His fans are sure that the video is related to one of his upcoming projects. They are enthusiastic, wondering the subject the project is going to be about. They are also praising his expressions.

Prashant has garnered a lot of acclaim for his brilliant comic timing. Here, the actor is imitating the famous monologue from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rising-Part 1. Prashant mimics the monologue perfectly with a hilarious twist. Fans were entertained and had a good laugh in the comment section. Prashant again wrote the caption in Marathi which translates to “something is happening".

Besides these yet to be announced projects, Prashant is also a part of the show Kitchen Kalakaar as a judge. The show airs on Zee Marathi. The audience gets to see their favourite artists competing in this show.

Prashant made his debut via Pudhcha Paul directed by Raj Dutt. This film was instrumental in helping him gain the spotlight and become a popular face among the audience. Prashant suffered from a heart stroke during one of his rehearsals but made a successful comeback after some time.

