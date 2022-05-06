Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversaries Together, Hint at New Project

It’s a double-celebration for Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel’s families. The two south sensations have their wedding anniversaries on May 5, and they even celebrated it together this year.

They shared a picture of themselves with their wives on their social media handles.

The caption of the picture says, “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration. #newbeginnings" Within just a few hours, the picture went viral on the internet and fans started showering their love on the post. It received more than 6 lakhs likes within 12 hours and it got flooded with the comments immediately.

The post’s caption also says ‘New beginnings’, which surely indicates their upcoming project. Soon Prashanth Neel will team up with Jr. NTR for the first time. Fans can’t wait to see these great forces joining hands and any update from their side is met with immense excitement.

Meanwhile, the masterpiece of director Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as one of the biggest movies of the year. In just two weeks, the Kannada film has shattered several box office records. The film has not only performed well in the Indian market but also done great business overseas.

Jr NTR’s RRR has also become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Ever since its release on March 25, the film has been ruling the box office. In less than a month of its release, SS Rajamouli’s film has earned Rs1100 crore worldwide.

Now fans are supremely excited to just watch their collaboration on the big screen. Many fans commented on their picture as well. One of the Jr NTR’s fans said, “Anna all your fans want this combo on sets your energy Prashanth sir elevation! Two eyes won’t be sufficient to watch this." One more fan commented, “Hope this historical announcement will be announced soon."

