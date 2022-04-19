Prashanth Neel's Prabhas-Starrer Salaar To Start New Schedule in Hyderabad in May

Director Prashanth Neel, who is basking in the glory of the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, is already geared up for yet another big pan-India project. Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles, is under production. The makers have finished 40 percent of the shooting for the film.

The new schedule of the film will be launched in Hyderabad in the first week of May. Prabhas has also given a green signal to the schedule.

Furthermore, the announcement that Salaar’s teaser will be released in May, has piqued the audience’s interest so much that they are eager for even the minutest update about the film. Salaar became a Twitter trend on Tuesday when a couple of photographs from the sets of the film were leaked online.

Prabhas is seen getting ready to shoot an action sequence in one of the leaked photographs, with his team assisting him. In another photograph, the Baahubali actor is seen casually meandering around the film’s set, surrounded by a few spot boys. Fans were ecstatic to see Prabhas on the sets of Salaar and quickly shared the images on social media.

Salaar is being touted as having some of the best action sequences in Indian cinema. A water chase scene before the interval, which has some high-octane action sequences in the sea, is one of the highlights of the film. The scene cost producers Rs 20 crore.

Prabhas will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K, opposite Deepika Padukone. The highly anticipated sci-fi thriller is expected to be one of the most expensive ventures in Indian film. Amitabh Bachchan has been cast in a pivotal part in the film. Vyjayanthi Movies, Ashwini Dutt’s home banner, is financing the film.

