Prasoon Joshi's Mother Sushma Joshi Passes Away On Sunday

Lyricist and Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) Chief Prasoon Joshi’s mother Sushma Joshi passed away on Sunday morning. His mother was a lecturer of political science and had previously worked with All India Radio for over three decades and was a classical singer.

As reported by India Today, in a statement to the press, Sushma Joshi’s family said that she passed away in the early hours of Sunday, April 24. While the cause of her death remains unknown, the family shared that the cremation took place on Sunday afternoon in Gurugram’s Ram Bagh Samshan Bhumi.

“With profound grief we would like to inform of the demise our beloved mother Smt Sushma Joshi during the early morning hours of 24th April. Her light will continue to guide us always." They also revealed that the family will hold a prayer meeting. The details of which will be shared shortly. “Your thoughts and prayers will give us the strength and solace at this difficult juncture," the note added.

Prasoon’s father died Devendra Kumar Joshi in March 2021. Taking to Twitter at the time, he shared a black and white picture with his father and paid a tribute. “A deep sense of loss and sadness on my beloved father Shri Devendra Kumar Joshi’s sudden demise. 85 years of life, led with discipline, honesty and deep commitment. An inexplicable void. Prayers for the eternal peace for his beautiful soul," he had said.

Prasoon Joshi had shot to fame after he collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi for Lajja. The lyricist has penned several hit Bollywood songs such as Maa for Taare Zameen Par, Luka Chuppi and Tu Bin Bataye for Rang De Basanti, Dekho Na for Fanaa, Masakali for Delhi 6 and the title track Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Prasoon Joshi became the chief of the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2017 after replacing Pahlaj Nihalani.

