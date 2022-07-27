Prateek Shah, Hruta Durgule Celebrate Their Love With Beautiful Video

Marathi actor Hruta Durgule and director Prateek Shah’s love story is wholesome. The couple is madly in love and their Instagram posts speak volumes of it. They never refrain from sharing glimpses of their love life. July 26 is a very special day and date for Hruta and Prateek. Though the couple didn’t give away much, it wasn’t difficult to figure out that it has some connection to their love story.

Sharing a video, which rightly captured - from vacations to engagement and marriage - various love-filled moments of the couple, Prateek penned a sweet note to commemorate the occasion. “26th July: A special date/day for us to commemorate our love. Here’s wishing you a lot of happiness. To forever and many more to come," he wrote alongside the video. The background music of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gave a Bollywood touch to their adorable love story.

Fans are not tired of adoring their envious chemistry. “You two are adorable," a comment read on the post, while another wished the couple saying, “happy relationship anniversary." Some even termed Hruta and Prateek’s love as “couple goals."

Hruta and Prateek got married earlier this year on May 18. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their wedding rumours surfaced a month before their marriage, however, both Hruta and Prateek remained tight-lipped about the wedding. The duo did not make any details public till the last moment. Treating fans with their wedding pictures, Hruta wrote, “To Now And Forever. 18.05.2022."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hruta was recently seen in the film Ananya. Released a few days ago on July 22, the film has managed to impress the critics as well as the audience. Riding on the positive response Ananya has received, Hruta is gearing up for another release, Timepass 3. Slated to hit the theatres on July 29, the film will feature Hruta in a badass avatar.

