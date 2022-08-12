Prateek Shah's Ethnicity Shouldn't Concern Anyone, Says Hruta Durgule

Hruta Durgule has emerged as a popular choice for prominent producers of the Marathi entertainment industry in recent years. The young actress has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. Hruta tied the knot with Prateek Shah in a dreamy ceremony on May 18.

Hruta’s marriage had grabbed the headlines for many weeks. Since Hruta’s marriage, there is great intrigue about Prateek’s ethnicity in the media. In a recent media interaction, Hruta was asked whether Prateek was a Maharashtrian or Gujarati. According to reports, Hruta dismissed such questions and said that Prateek’s ethnicity shouldn’t concern anyone. Hruta went on to say that Prateek was a Maharashtrian and that her parents had no problem with Prateek.

Hruta is an avid social media user and often delights her fans by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. Hruta shared several pictures from her wedding ceremonies. In this post, Hruta stunned in a pink-coloured lehenga. She has captioned this post, “Now and Forever 18.05.2022".

It is worth noting that Hruta became a household name with Zee Yuva’s hit serial, Phulpakharu. Hruta portrayed the role of Vaidehi in Phulpakhru with aplomb and won many hearts. Now the versatile actress has ventured into films.

Recently, Hruta starred in Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3. The comedy-drama featured Prathamesh Parab as the male lead.

Songs of the Timepass 3 like Sai Tujha Lekaru, Loveable, Cold Drink, Waghachi Darkali, and Nazar Kadh Deva have gone viral on social media. The film has received decent reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Timepass 3 has been produced by Athaansh Communication and Zee Studios.

Hruta Durgule’s Ananya has also received several accolades. The film features an engrossing premise that revolves around the story of a lively girl.

