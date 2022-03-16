Prateik Babbar Shares How Breakup With Amy Jackson Affected Him: 'Heartbreak at 25 Hits Differently'

Actor Prateik Babbar recently opened up on his relationship with British actress Amy Jackson with whom he worked in the 2011 movie Ekk Deewana Tha. The 35-year-old actor appeared in The Mashable’s, The Bombay Journey. The actor said during the interview that he had undergone a “severe heartbreak" after his relationship with Amy ended. Prateik said that he was depressed and the breakup was a bad time for him.

Speaking about Ekk Deewana Tha, Prateik said that after indie movies like Dhobi Ghat, it was a proper commercial film where he was singing, dancing, and romancing. Pratiek said that it was with this film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, that he finally felt like an actor. However, it did not spell only good things for him. “It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Amy) and it just went haywire. And that just… how do I put this in the simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits differently. Phir main gayab ho gaya (Then I completely disappeared)."

However, the actor promised he would not disappear like that again. Prateik, who is son of late actress Smitha Patil, said that he is a proper Bandra boy and talked about how his journey in cinema began. The actor told The Mashable that he was 19 when he came out of the rehabilitation centre. Before he could join college, the actor had a break of three months and that is when he worked for ads with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. Prateik told The Mashable that it was during that time that he was offered to audition for his role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Following that Prateik worked in Dhobi Ghat.

