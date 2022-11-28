Prateik Babbar Shares Insight From Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown

Actor Prateik Babbar, who rose to fame after projects like Dum Maaro Dum, Darbar and Ekk Deewana Tha, is all set to win hearts again in a new film titled India Lockdown. The project will be released on Zee5 on December 2. Since the onset of his cinematic career, Prateik has been trying different roles. In his latest venture with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, he will be seen in a completely different avatar — as he plays the role of a migrant worker. On his birthday, India Today had an exclusive conversation with him.

Prateik described his character as a migrant worker, whose life comes to a halt after the lockdown. His role is torn between striving to make it in a faraway place or returning home and living within his means. The Baaghi 2 actor shared when asked how he prepared for his role: “For this character, we did a lot of preparation. I spoke with a few migrant labourers one-on-one after meeting them. I paid close attention to everything they said and did. ‘’ He said starting with the demeanour of migrants and the way they went about living their ordinary lives — all these observations helped him understand the nitty gritty of labourers and do justice to his role.

The focus of India’s Lockdown is on how the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown affect regular people. It draws attention to how many people lost their jobs, the problem of migrant workers returning to their home countries, and sex workers who were cut off from their source of income.

When asked what makes the movie worthwhile to see and how viewers would relate to it, he responded: “Why shouldn’t people watch India Lockdown? We all experience it, and it is not just restricted to our nation. It’s a feeling that everyone can relate to. It links us together.’’ The project India Lockdown captures the tension, perplexity, worry and unrest that workers and residents throughout the world endure.

