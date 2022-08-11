Prathamesh Parab's 'Takatak 2' Trailer is Out

The trailer of Takatak 2, the sequel to the Marathi film Takatak was unveiled by the makers today. The first part took the Marathi box office by storm. Just like in the first part, Prathamesh Parab is playing the lead role in Takatak 2 and fans can’t contain their excitement. The plotline of the film will revolve around the lives of three friends played by Prathamesh, Ajinkya Raut, and Akshay Kelkar.

Although the subject of the movie is slightly inclined towards adult comedy, the movie is going to be a full package of fun and entertainment. Additionally, Bhoomika Kadam, Pranali Bhalerao, and Komal Bodkhe will be seen playing female leads in the movie.

Within a short period of time after its release, the trailer has received tons of likes and positive reviews from the audience.

Currently, the promotion of this movie is going on in full swing and the craze of this movie is quite visible among the youth. Fans are excited to see Ajinkya Raut in a different avatar.

A couple of days back, the lead star Prathamesh Parab took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster from the film, thereby increasing the curiosity among fans. The unique motion poster grabbed the attention of the fans as well as the entire entertainment world.

The Milind Kavde directorial is co-produced by Om Prakash Bhatt, Naresh Choudhary and Aditya Joshi. Takatak 2 is slated to release in theatres on August 18.

