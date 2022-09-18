Pratik Gandhi to Play an Uncover Spy of The 70s in Series Titled For Your Eyes Only: Reports

Pratik Gandhi had captivated the hearts of the audiences with a terrific performance as Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta directed Scam 1992. He was a revelation in the series, and the audience just wants to see more of this talented man. Now, it is being rumoured that he has been roped in for a spy thriller and that he will play an R&W agent of the 70s.

According to a report in Mid Day, a unit member from the team of the series, titled ‘For Your Eyes Only’ said that Pratik will slip into the role of an undercover agent from the 70s in the spy thriller. The source also said, “The project will roll on October 1. An elaborate set is being put up in Mumbai, which will be the venue for the first schedule. After that, the team will move to Delhi, Rajasthan and Visakhapatnam, before heading to Budapest. It will be a start-to-finish schedule of over 40 days."

The series will also reportedly star Rajat Kapoor, Tillottama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, and Kritika Kamra. Gandhi will sport a different look since he will be an agent from the 70s. “The designer and make-up teams have already created the looks of the primary characters, including that of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and RN Kao, the first chief of India’s external intelligence agency. While many films have depicted spies as suave and stylish, this story remains authentic, depicting Pratik’s character and other R&AW agents as everyday men whose job requires them to blend into the crowd. The subject has been researched for over a year. The creators including Gaurav Shukla and director Sumit Purohit want it to be authentic and gritty. Important real-life events of that decade will be depicted. “A foreign DoP has been hired. The budget too is steep as sets resembling certain cities of Pakistan will be built for crucial sequences," the source claimed

Explaining the title, the same source added, “The title is derived from the fact that when the intelligence agencies send confidential documents to the prime minister, they are always put in an envelope with the words ‘For Your Eyes Only’ written on them."

The report mentions that ‘For Your Eyes Only’ is being backed by Netflix and would be one of the biggest series after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

