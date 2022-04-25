Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeepa Dhar's New Romantic Single 'Dua Karo' Out Now

Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeepa Dhar created a buzz recently with the teaser of their new single Dua Karo. The wait is finally over as the song by music director Siddharth Kasyap released today. Siddharth Kasyap is back with this song after two years. The melodious and soulful number is sung by Stebin Ben and the lyrics is penned by Kumaar.

The music video features Pratik Sehajpal, who has received wide acclaim and massive fans following his stint on Bigg Boss, along with actress Sandeepa Dhar. ‘Dua Karo’ is directed by Anshul Vijayvargiya and the story is based on unrequited love and the inevitable heartache, but then life never ceases to amaze us and it always helps us to move on.

“This is my first collaboration with Siddharth and when I heard the song for the first time, I immediately felt a gush of emotion and I knew audiences would relate to this soul-stirring song just like me. It was a delight to work with Sandeepa and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video. I consider myself a romantic person and perhaps that’s why the vibe of the song has definitely brought back the romantic side of me," Pratik said about the song.

Heropanti fame actress Sandeepa added, “When the director Anshul narrated the story, I instantly felt connected with the song and fell in love with the music. I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. It was a great opportunity for me musically and I’m excited it’s finally out there for the fans. I had so much fun working together with Pratik & I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song."

Watch the video here:

Talking about the song, music composer Siddharth Kasyap said, “I am happy and quite excited to be back after two years with ‘Dua Karo’. The audience will get to witness a fresh pair for the first time and charming chemistry with Pratik and Sandeepa in the video. They seamlessly fit the bill and bring out the right amount of emotions to the song. I wanted to create a song and Kumar jis lyrics gave it a life Stebin’s voice added the soul in fact, it’s the tune and music that everyone heard and decided to creatively collaborate with it. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can’t wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."

So music lovers it’s about time now that you tune in to the ‘SK Music Works’ Youtube channel and feel the love in the air with ‘Dua Karo’!!

