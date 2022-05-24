Pratik Sehajpal Expresses Anger With Those Who Use ‘Abusive Words’, Asks Them To Leave His Fandom

Reality show star Pratik Sehajpal who rose to fame with his appearance on Bigg Boss season 15 has expressed anger and disappointment with those of his fans who use abusive language. He recently took to Twitter and warned those who have been abusing others in name of ‘Pratik Fandom’. Asking them to leave his fandom, Pratik requested others to respect everyone’s mothers and sisters.

“Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now. Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity (Those who abuse taking the names of mother-sister can leave my fandom right now. Kindly treat everyone’s mother and sister as your own, and then pass opinions)," the 28-year-old tweeted on Sunday.

Fans were quick to express their support to the actor for addressing this issue. One of the fans replied to Pratik’s tweet and wrote, “I am so proud of you Pratik for always standing up against wrong even if it’s calling out your own fans..that’s what we love about you because you are different from other celebrities..love you."

A fan of Pratik’s fellow Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz also wrote, “Appreciation is for the right choice of stand. In the name of fandom, trolling, people are stooping so low that their conscience has stopped working. Keep the respect that the family teaches. Umar Riaz asked to not troll and you asked the same. Respect. Not everyone has guts."

For the unversed, Pratik was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 which concluded earlier this year. The show was won by television actress Tejasswi Prakash. On the work front, Pratik was recently seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s The Khatra Khatra Show. He will be next participating in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

