Pratik Sehajpal is Bigg Boss 15 Winner; Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Runner Ups: News18 Audience Poll

After entertaining us for almost four months, one of the top five contestants will walk away with the Bigg Boss 15 trophy in today’s grand finale episode. The housemates competing for the winning title of Salman Khan’s show are Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the penultimate episode, Rashami Desai got evicted from the show. Before that, News18.com had conducted a poll asking the audiences to vote for their favourite contestant and they have given their verdict.

According to the ‘janta’ Pratik Sehajpal is the most deserving candidate to win the show with 211 votes. He received 33.81% of the votes and was followed by Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi received 192 votes (30.77%) whereas Karan received 102 votes (16.35%)

Rashami Desai got the least votes. Take a look at the poll results:

The grand finale episode will be graced by several celebrities including former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan. Joining them will be Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian was also spotted at the Film City, where the finale is being shot.

The first part of the Bigg Boss 15 finale aired on Saturday, January 29 and the second part will be aired on Sunday, January 30, at 8 pm. All the eliminated contestants will also be making an appearance.

On Saturday’s episode, the remaining contestants got the chance to interact with their loved ones. Their mothers also appeared in the show to announce the last-minute eviction. Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat arrived for the grand finale and he had a confrontation with Tejasswi for age-shamming Shamita.

Sunday’s episode will also see Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill give tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

