Pratik Sehajpal Tears Up As Tejasswi Prakash Lifts Bigg Boss 15 Trophy, Salman Comforts Him

Tejasswi Prakash became the winner of Bigg Boss 15, while Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up. For the longest time, fans were awaiting the finale, which was telecast in two halves over the weekend. While people were hoping for Pratik to win, it was Tejasswi who took home the trophy.

Pratik Sehajpal started crying when he lost, following which Salman Khan came in to comfort him. The fans of Pratik Sahajpal were heartbroken. Pratik had a bit of history with the show, being the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT who was confirmed for Bigg Boss 15.

Salman Khan came to his rescue when he started crying on stage. He was seen hugging Pratik and also comforting him. After this, the rest of the contestants also reached out to comfort and hug Pratik. Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty hugged him. Karan Kundrra stood at the third spot while Shamita Shetty came fourth. Nishant Bhatt had earlier opted for the bag full of cash and made his exit.

Right from the beginning, Pratik played a very aggressive game. He would very often get angry, but Salman khan advised him to control this habit. After this, Pratik worked very hard on rectifying himself and emerged as a formidable contender. Gauahar Khan, a former winner of the show, tweeted in support of Pratik and said that he was the real winner of Bigg boss 15.

In a special segment at the finale, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill performed for the late Siddharth Shukla, making Salman and the audience tear up. There was also a dance performance by the cast of the upcoming movie Gehraiyan.

