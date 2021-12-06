Praveen Kumar Sobti, Who Played Bhima in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Turns 74

Praveen Kumar Sobti, better known as Bhima from BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, turns 74 today. Born on 6 December 1947 in Punjab, Praveen had a steady career as an athlete before he ventured into the acting world.

Praveen has been a top player in the hammer and disc throw. He is a medalist in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and has even participated in the Olympics. However, his real recognition came from the Doordarshan show Mahabharat. Let’s take a sneak peek at some of the biggest milestones of his life.

Sobti, who used to be a Deputy Commandant in BSF, has won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games, including the Asian games held in Hong Kong where he was a gold medallist. He also represented the country twice in the Olympics. He gained tremendous popularity in athletics during the 1960s and 70s.

Sobti was also a silver medalist at the Kingston Commonwealth Games held in 1966 and the Tehran Asian Games in 1974. After these stints, Praveen Sobti landed the post of Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF). However, destiny had other plans.

After he entered the glamour world, he did about 30 movies before meeting BR Chopra, who offered him Mahabharat. The rest is history. After the show, people remembered him more as Bhima than his real name.

In 2013, Praveen Kumar Sobti joined politics He contested unsuccessfully from Wazirpur in Delhi on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket. After this, he left AAP and joined the BJP. His last film was released in the year 2013. The name of the film was ‘Mahabharat Aur Barbarik’. Sobti essayed the character of Bhima here as well.

