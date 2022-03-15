Pravin Tarde's Historical Drama Sarsenapati Hambirrao to Hit Screens on May 27

Marathi actor, producer, and director Pravin Tarde has shared a post on his Instagram account, informing that only 75 days were left for the release of his upcoming film Sarsenapati Hambirrao.

Following this, the fans made a beeline in the comments section, congratulating him for his new endeavour and sharing their excitement for the upcoming movie.

Here is the link to his post:

Sarsenapati Hambirrao is a Marathi historical drama directed by Pravin Tarde. It will hit the box office on May 27. The film revolves around the life of Maratha Warrior Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite and features Gashmeer Mahajani, Raqesh Bapat, Shruti Marathe, and Pravin Tarde in the lead roles.

Hambirrao Mohite served as the chief military commander in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and completed numerous campaigns for him. He also served under the reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The poster shared by Pravin Tarde features him in a ferocious and muscular avatar with a sword. Tarde has also penned the story, dialogues, and screenplay for the film, produced by Sandeep Mohite Patil, Saujanya Nikam, and Dharmendra Bora.

Last year, the actor-director informed News18 in an interview that his fans were upset after watching the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe since he had a small role in the movie. The actor stated that he has reached this level only after doing smaller roles and that he wanted to build relations with Salman Bhai.

Pravin said that cinema should be a medium to help the weaker sections of society in getting justice. He also directed the 2018 Marathi drama film Mulshi Pattern, which was later adapted in the Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

Mulshi Pattern is based on incidents that took place in Mulshi, Pune, and depicts the struggle of farmers and their connections with criminals.

