Dhanush’s much-anticipated Tamil social drama, Vaathi has finally been released in theatres on February 17. Its Telugu counterpart, titled Sir, also premiered the same day. Both versions appear to have struck a chord with the audience. Dhanush’s fans are celebrating the release of Vaathi worldwide.

The film was also screened at Ratna Theater on Anna Road in Puducherry. In addition, a huge banner of the movie was placed for Dhanush on behalf of his fan club outside the theatre. The actor’s fans celebrated Vaathi’s release by offering prayer, bursting crackers, and handing out sweets. Following this, free notebooks and pens were distributed to school students at Ratna Theater by Dhanush Fan Club President, Satish. They also distributed notebooks to students riding in autos on Anna Road.

Vaathi’s trailer revealed that Dhanush will play the role of Bala, a government school teacher, in the film. He plays a lecturer, who is sent as a school teacher to a rural area. This was done after the chairman of a private educational institution announced the adoption of several government schools, to provide better education to students in rural areas. After going there, Bala falls for another teacher (played by Samyuktha Menon), who believes they can help the school. Bala then begins fighting the education mafia, after discovering why he was sent to the school in the rural area.

The film’s director, Venky Atluri recently revealed how childhood incidents inspired him to make Vaathi. According to reports, he said, “I finished my class in 12th around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi."

Fans were left swooning over Dhanush’s acting prowess and the film’s beautiful message. Twitter reviews said that the National Award-winning actor has delivered a strong performance as a teacher in this film. They also appreciated Venky’s courage in challenging the educational system through his powerful dialogues.

