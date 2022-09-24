Pre-release Event of Nagarjuna’s Ghost on Sept 25; Know Venue, Timing

The pre-release grand function of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s The Ghost is scheduled for September 25 from 6 PM onwards at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. At the pre-release event, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will be the special attendees.

After a long time, the Akkinenis will share the stage and of course, it will be a glittering event for fans. The movie, directed by Praveen Sattaru, stars Sonal Chauhan, Nagarjuna, Gul Panag, Kajal Aggrawal, Ankha Surendran, and Simmi Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, many are expecting a Nagarjuna-Chiranjeevi face-off this October 5. Chiranjeevi’s Godfather also marks the debut of Salman Khan in Telugu cinema. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the film stars Nayanthara, Satya Dev Kancharana, Puri Jagannath, Indrajit Sukumar, Biju Menon, and Tanya Ravichandran.

The team Ghost shared a training session video of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan. In the movie, Sonal and Nagarjuna will play Interpol officers. For the promotion of the movie, Sonal Chauhan reached the set of Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Nagarjuna. The duo danced to the song Vegam from the movie. The song Vegam was voiced by Kapil Kapilan, and Ramya Behara. The lyrics are written by Krishna Madineni.

Ghost is produced by Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The teaser of the movie was power packed with fighting scenes and finding the girl Anu. The voice-over of the teaser says that the underworld, gangsters, murders, and scorpions are united to defeat Vikram aka Nagarjuna.

