Preetham Gubbi To Shoot Baanadariyalli's Next Schedule In Kenya

Kannada director Preetham Gubbi is reuniting with his close friend actor Ganesh for the upcoming film Baanadariyalli. The film marks their fourth project together and the team has already shot some key sequences in Chennai, Varanasi and parts of Karnataka. After the completion of the 30-day schedule, which included filming at locations across the country, Preetham has now flown with his team to Kenya to shoot the rest of the film.

According to reports, the Kenya shoot schedule is going to be of 15 days. The film’s cast and crew left for South Africa on September 19 and enjoyed a breather as tourists enjoying the majestic country, before resuming filming. The feature of African landscapes in the posters of Baanadariyalli suggests that the exotic country will serve as a major backdrop for the film. Additionally, with Reeshma Nanaiah playing the role of a wildlife photographer in the film, one can expect some great shots of the picturesque country, making the Kenyan shoot schedule an important one.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ganesh, who recently tasted success with Gaalipata 2, will reportedly be seen playing a cricketer in the film while Rukmini will essay the role of a surfer. However, in a previous interview, Preetham revealed that even though the lead actors play sportspeople, it is not a sports-based movie but a romantic one.

Preetham Gubbi has written the screenplay of Baanadariyalli while noted cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman has written its story. The cinematography for Baanadariyalli is being helmed by Abhilash Kalathi, whose work in Love 360 and Dollu garnered a lot of positive reactions from audiences. The makers have roped in V Harikrishna to score the upcoming film’s music.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here