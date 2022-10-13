Pregnant Alia Bhatt Stuns in Mini Black Dress As She Enjoys Dinner With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Last night, Alia Bhatt was spotted with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor as they walked out of a restaurant in Bandra. The trio looked happy together. Parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in black, but the Kapoor who stole the limelight was Neetu who was dressed in white.

In the pictures, Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome as he wore a black oversized shirt along with black trousers. He completed the look with white shoes and a black beanie. Alia looked beautiful as she was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She completed her outfit with hoop earrings and black footwear. She also opted for a ponytail hairdo and minimal makeup. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, looked quite stylish as she sported an all-white outfit.

Along with these pictures, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Bahu rani Jara sambhal ke #neetukapoor to #aliaabhatt and #RanbirKapoor". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users couldn’t stop commenting on how adorable Alia looked, while some were all gaga over the family photographs. One of the users wrote, “They are glowing. I love them", while another wrote, “Alia looks so pretty, love what she’s wearing". Some of the users also commented with red hearts, fire and love-struck emojis.

Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the much-acclaimed film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on September 9 and it also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also had cameos in the movie.

Alia will next be seen in her Hollywood debut movie titled, Heart of Stone. She will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. The movie will premiere on Netflix. Apart from that, she will also star in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is expected to release in 2023.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next along with Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. The movie is all set for a theatrical release on March 8, 2023. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Animal.

