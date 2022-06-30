Pregnant Alia Bhatt to Head For 'Quick Babymoon' With Ranbir Kapoor Before Coming to Mumbai?

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have occupied one of the top spots on the list of trends ever since they announced that they are all set to welcome their first child. The actress updated her fans about the good news via an Instagram post that she shared on her timeline. The caption of her post read, “Our baby coming soon."

According to Bollywood Life, the couple will reportedly go on a short vacation as they were unable to go on a honeymoon after their wedding due to their hectic schedules. “She will finish her shoot in the first half of July. But the two haven’t had the time to go on a honeymoon due to their packed schedules. But they will head for a quick babymoon before heading back to Mumbai. European countryside is on their mind where they can just relax in each other’s company and plan for what lies ahead," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

On the work front, the duo will star together as lovers in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9 this year. In the film, Alia Bhatt will play the role of Isha, while Ranbir Kapoor will be portrayed as Shiva. The couple will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film. The actress is currently filming Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone, in which she stars alongside Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot and many others. In addition to this, she is also expected to be seen in films like Darlings, Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film, which is yet to be titled. Additionally, he will also be seen in Shamshera.

