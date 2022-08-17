‘Pregnant And Confident’ Bipasha Basu Lights Up Internet With New Clip From Her Maternity Diaries

Bipasha Basu sent the internet into a tizzy after she announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Now, a day later, the Raaz 3 actress shared a new reel on her Instagram handle from her maternity dairy. She jumped on the trending bandwagon Move Your Bump and recorded a video, in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump. In the clip, she smiled and lip-synced to the voiceover that says, “Look I got a baby in my belly."

In the video, a “pregnant and confident" Bipasha glows as she flaunts her baby bump and her OOTD - a black jumpsuit paired with a gold statement necklace. She captioned the video, “Look!" and added hashtags ‘love my baby bump,’ ‘pregnant and confident,’ ‘love my body’ and ‘love yourself.’

As soon as she shared the reel, her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover reacted in the comments section and wrote, “Yeah look! My baby in your belly!" Bipasha’s Jodi Breaker co-star R Madhavan also congratulated her and said, “Wowee. Congratulations… I am so so happy for both of you… Yipeee… have a lovely pregnancy and a wonderful delivery." Dia Mirza also dropped multiple adorable emojis in the comments sections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bipasha Basu announced that she is expecting her first child by sharing a picture from her maternity photoshoot. She penned a long note in the caption as she glowed in the picture while she and Karan posed for the camera. The caption of the post read: “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we, who once were two, will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha Basu met Karan on the set of the 2015 film Alone. The couple tied a knot in a private affair in April 2016 and later hosted a reception for their friends from the entertainment industry.

