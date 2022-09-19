Pregnant Bipasha Basu Has Sugar Cravings, Adorably Munches on Jalebis, Watch Video

Bipasha Basu confirmed last month that she is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress has been flaunting her baby bump ever since and radiating a bright pregnancy glow. The actress also keeps sharing pregnancy-related posts on social media. Recently, the mom-to-be had sugar cravings at night and fulfilled them by relishing some delicious jalebis. Bipasha took to her Instagram story section last night to share a video of hers munching on jalebis.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Finally some sugar craving." Take a look at her post:

Recently, an intimate baby shower ceremony was organised for Bipasha and the actress shared photos and videos from the function on social media. They celebrated the Bengali ceremony of Shaad wherein expecting mothers are pampered with their favourite food. Bipasha wore a pink silk saree and matching bangles for the occasion. Sharing a video, in which, her mother Mamata Basu and mother-in-law Deepa Singh did arti for her, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Aamaar Shaadh. Thank you, Ma." In the video, Bipasha is also seen enjoying her favourite dishes.

On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they were going to have a baby. Their post read, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.

“Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga."

