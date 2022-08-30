Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Hits the Gym, Fans Call Her ‘Super Mom’

Debina Bonnerjee who is due to welcome her second child with her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary is taking all the necessary steps to stay healthy. Recently, Debina dropped an “easy breezy workout" video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen exercising along with her fitness instructor Vinti Maheshwari. Along with the video, the actress penned an inspirational note, highlighting the importance of staying fit to deliver a healthy baby.

“A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor… These days I’m all about a healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out," Debina captioned her post.

The video showed the would-be-mom dressed in a black bralette with a pair of black gym slacks engrossed in her workout practice. Sporting a braided ponytail, Debina looked graceful as she lifted dumbbells, performed squats, carried out pull-ups, and executed stretching exercises like a pro.

Fans were quick to shower appreciation on the actress, sending her good wishes. While one user called Debina a, “super mom" another lauded her by commenting, “Such a strong and powerful mamma you are… may god bless you and your family."

Earlier, Debina announced her second pregnancy by taking to Instagram and sharing an adorable family picture of her first-born daughter Lianna along with Gurmeet. The announcement of her second pregnancy came as a surprise, especially since Lianna was born just four months prior. “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us," she had penned along with several hashtags including ‘babyno2’ ‘mommieagain’.

Debina got married to Gurmeet Choudhary on February 15, 2011. The couple welcomed Lianna this year on April 3rd through IVF.

