Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Walks Red Carpet, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says 'Simply Gorgeous'

A glowing Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new dramedy, Don’t Look Up. She is expecting her first child with art gallerist Cooke Maroney. The 31-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who looked dapper in a classic black suit. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of the two of them posing on the red carpet and said, “Simply gorgeous."

The Don’t Look Up screening on Sunday was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, marking the actress’ first red carpet movie premiere in quite some time. Lawrence looked radiant in a light gold embroidered silk Dior dress and shimmering, semi-sheer cape sleeves as she posed for photos.

“I’m excited to be here with the whole cast. I’m so excited for this movie and for people to see it," she told Entertainment Tonight. The star-studded movie also features appearances from Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet.

Don’t Look Up — which was written and directed by Adam McKay — is centered around two low-level astronomers played by Lawrence and DiCaprio must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Lawrence’s husband Cooke wasn’t at the premiere. They have been together since 2018 and got engaged the following year. They went on to tie the knot October 2019 with a ceremony in Rhode Island.

In September, the Winter’s Bone star fuelled pregnancy when she was seen in New York in a pair of floral overalls with a noticeable baby bump, and a representative confirmed that she was expecting her first child.

