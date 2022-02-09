Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal Lashes Out At Body-Shamers; Lata Mangeshkar Music Academy to Be Built in Mumbai

Kajal Aggarwal had enough with the body-shaming and memes surrounding her pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram and penned a long note on body positivity along with a few happy pictures featuring her growing baby bump. She educated ‘morons’ trolling her for her pregnancy weight and showed her support to women who are also dealing with similar situations.

The Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday that a music academy will be built in Mumbai in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. According to sources, Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Academy will be built in the Kalina Campus of Mumbai University. The singer’s last rites were performed at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening. She was laid to rest with full state honours.

Rajinikanth made his first public appearance on Tuesday after his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her separation from Dhanush. The actor was seen at the inaugural of a hotel in Chennai. In pictures widely shared online, Rajinikanth was seen wearing a white shirt with a matching veshti for the ceremony. His wife Latha and Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, Aishwaryaa was missing from the venue.

Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover has become a household name after he featured as one of the sharks on the business reality show, Shark Tank India. Ashneer is now quite popular on social media not only because of his investments in start-ups but also for lashing out at some of the contestants in the show. His one line, “Yeh sab doglapan hai (All this is double standards)" has gone viral, becoming a meme template. Well, his professional accomplishments are no secret but very little is known about his lifestyle.

Ever since their Bigg Boss 15 journey, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been ruling hearts and have television’s favourite couple. While social media is flooded with their romantic and cute pictures, fans have repeatedly been asking about the future of their relationship. Recently, Karan Kundrra was also asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently.

