Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal Lashes Out At Body-Shamers, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Extends Support

Kajal Aggarwal had enough with the body-shaming and memes surrounding her pregnancy. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram and penned a long note on body positivity along with a few happy pictures featuring her growing baby bump. She educated ‘morons’ trolling her for her pregnancy weight and showed her support to women who are also dealing with similar situations.

Sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation, Kajal began the note by sharing that she has been dealing with a few ‘amazing’ changes in her body and comments shaming her body don’t help her process. “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help 🙂 let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!" she said,

“Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand. During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies. Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK," she added.

Advertisement

She pointed out that these changes are natural and that women dealing with additional weight during their pregnancy should not be made to feel ‘abnormal’. “We don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience," she added. Kajal also shared a few suggestions for expecting moms to follow that might help them cope with undefined feelings.

Advertisement

The post received love from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress took to the post’s comments section and wrote, “You are and will always be beautiful!!" Fans dropped heart and applause emojis in the comments section.

Kajal has been in Dubai for a few days now. The actress has been sharing pictures from her trip with her growing baby bump making an appearance in the posts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.