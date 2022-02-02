Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Baby Bump; Kourtney Pouts In BTS Pics Of Their New Reality Show

The Kardashians are gearing up for their new reality show, which will air on Hulu, and according to the fresh BTS photos, it’s going to be incredible. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as their momager Kris Jenner, were recently photographed and shared on the streaming platform’s Instagram.

The new BTS photos show the Kardashian-Jenners preparing for the shoot. Among the many pictures that have been shared in one of Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The beauty mogul gracefully flaunts her baby bump in a body-hugging dress.

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, can be seen cutely pouting in a golf cart.

As for SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian looks stunning in a cream suit and matching heels.

Kendall Jenner stays true to her modelling roots in an off-the-shoulder white gown, striking an iconic sexy pose.

Advertisement

Lastly, Khloe, the founder of Good American, can be seen sitting in the makeup chair, getting ready for the camera.

These BTS photos are the first update that the streaming platform has shared, sending fans into a frenzy on New Year’s Eve after releasing a teaser for the family’s upcoming reality series. Kim Kardashian previously addressed the upcoming show during her appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, saying, “We’ve closed this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready."

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced that their 20-year-old franchise would be ending in 2020."Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premiered in 2007, focuses on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s personal and professional lives. It primarily focused on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, and Kourtney’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick were also featured on the show. Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner, Kris’ ex-husband, appeared on the show until their divorce in 2015.

When it first aired, the show was an instant hit with viewers and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. It propelled the family to fame, allowing them to venture into the fashion and beauty industries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.