'Pregnant' Rakhi Sawant Says She Will Give Birth to 'Baahubali', Shamita Shetty Reacts, Watch Hilarious Video

When it comes to entertaining the audience, Rakhi Sawant appears to be unbeatable. Very well known for her hilarious videos, the actress, once again, made sure to have a gala moment with her fans. This time, the former Bigg Boss contestant grabbed all the attention by imitating a pregnant woman and saying that she will soon give birth to her “Bahubali” son, who will be enough for all the sinners. The video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani is making rounds on the internet. Sporting an athleisure look, Rakhi in the video is seen carrying two balloons inside her t-shirt and can be seen enacting a pregnant lady.

In the video, she can be seen jokingly calling her fans, who are gathered around her, sinners. The video is garnering a lot of attention, as the comments section is swamped with hilarious reactions. Apart from her fans and followers, Rakhi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant and actress Shamita Shetty also acknowledged the video. The actress dropped a red heart icon and a laughing emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant featured in headlines for her kind gesture. A video shared on social media showed the actress helping an elderly couple find a rickshaw amidst the rainy season in Mumbai. The caption of the clip read, “Getting rickshaw during monsoon is a big issue. Sometimes cops help senior citizens or the service at the airport is superb to get a rickshaw. Also, money change is a big problem and many don’t accept digital payments. Rakhi Sawant helps an elderly couple to find a ride.”

In the video, the actress can be seen calling an auto-rickshaw, as the couple waits behind her. And when she books a ride, the elderly couple can be heard thanking her. In the now-viral video, she can be seen clad in a beige crop top and pink tights.

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently surprised her fans after she revealed that she is in a live-in relationship with a man named Adil Khan Durrani. In addition, they have been spotted together several times.

