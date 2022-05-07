Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Learns to Make 'Delicious' Desserts in London, Shares Video on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm in March when the actress revealed that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child later this year. Now, it appears that the mom-to-be is craving sweets during her pregnancy, as the actress revealed that she has been “devouring" desserts during her pregnancy. Not only that, but Sonam also took out some time and prepared a fancy dessert in a patisserie in London. On Friday, the Raanjhanaa actress dropped a reel on her official Instagram account, wherein she can be seen making a chocolate delicacy named Gold Hazelnut.

In the video, pregnant Sonam can be seen following the chef’s instructions very attentively and following the steps to make gold hazelnut which is a type of white chocolate dessert. In the process, the chef even complements Sonam by saying, “You are good with the brush," then at that very moment someone behind the camera can be heard saying “because she is good with the makeup". Towards the end of the clip, Sonam holds the beautiful shiny golden desert in her hands, which looked delicious. But Sonam wasn’t impressed by the output, as she can be heard saying, “Not great."

While posting the video from the kitchen of The Berkeley, a hotel in London, the actress wrote in the caption, “During my pregnancy, I’ve been devouring Cedric Grolet’s goodies! And my dearest friend Christina Norton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie The Berkeley." Sonam sported the casual comfy look, as she donned a white striped baggy shirt with black tights and an all-black baggy shrug atop it. The actress gave it all a finish with blue sneakers and kept her wavy tresses open. The actress can be seen gleaming with the pregnancy glow, even with the makeup.

This year in March, Sonam made the big announcement about her pregnancy by dropping a series of pictures on Instagram with her husband Anand Ahuja.

In the romantic pictures, Sonam was seen holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. The actress will welcome her first child this fall.

