Preity Zinta Asks Fans To Caption This Pic With Salman Khan, The Result Is Hilarious

Preity Zinta and Salman Khan were one of the most loved on-screen couples of the aught of 2000s. Their on-screen chemistry often left fans speechless. Off-screen too, Preity and Salman have always given us major friendship goals with their candid moments. Recently, Preity found an adorable picture of herself with Salman and shared it with her fans, asking them to “caption it."

Preity tweeted a picture of herself with Salman from the sets of their 2000 film, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. In the photo, Salman can be seen holding Preity from her legs and lifting her above the ground. While she seems scared her thrilled, Salman surely seems to be enjoying the moment with a big laugh. Asking netizens to caption the picture, Preity wrote, “Throwback to a time when I didn’t have to do lots of crunches to have a strong core. Since this picture is so priceless, I would love for you guys to caption it."

As soon as Preity posted the picture, netizens went crazy and filled the comments section with other iconic photos of the duo. Reacting to Preity’s wish, fans also gave hilarious captions to the iconic photo. One of the users wrote,"Bolta hua dumbbell."

Another one used Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue - “Kal ho naa ho, lekin crunches zaroor ho."

Not just this but fans even asked Preity to recreate the moment when she’ll meet Salman the next time.

For the unversed, Salman and Preity have worked together in a number of films. They have appeared in Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Jaan-e-Maan, and Heroes.

After being away from the silver screen for the last few years, Preity is all set to make her comeback with the female-driven film, The Kitty Party. The murder mystery is being helmed by the global studio, International Art Machine and will showcase Preity in an intense role.

