HAPPY BIRTHDAY PREITY ZINTA: From being model and actress to being entrepreneur and philanthropist, the dimple queen wears many different hats. Known for those charming looks and cute dimples, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the filmy world. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se and since then, Preity has worked in many films from different genres. She is a versatile actress indeed and her performances on the big screen just make you fall for her even harder.

Advertisement

On the occasion of her birthday, let us go through some of the popular songs done by Preity Zinta.

Piya Piya O Piya Piya (Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega)

How can we forget the iconic duo Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerjee from the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega? This peppy number was one of the most popular songs in the 90s. Let’s agree, we all have danced on the tunes of this song either during weddings or other such occasions. Apart from just making us sway along, this song takes us on a trip to nostalgic. Jiya Jale (Dil Se)

Reportedly, this was the first song that music legendary Lata Mangeshkar recorded with ace music composer AR Rahman. The aesthetically dance number from the 1998 film Dil Se was one among the hit songs during that time. Also, it’s worth stating that Preity Zinta made her debut with this film and did a great job. Bhumbro Bhumbro (Mission Kashmir)

This melodious song featuring heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and beauty queen Preity Zinta is no less than a treat for music lovers. So many years to this film but Bhumbro bhumbro doesn’t seem to get old ever. This evergreen Kashmiri folk number beautifully crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, Jaspinder Narula and Sunidhi Chauhan, will always remain one of our favourites. Decked beautifully in traditional attire wearing henna (mehenadi), Preity looked utterly gorgeous while dancing in this one. Tere Liye (Veer Zaara)

You can never forget this film (Veer Zaara) or the song for that matter if you’ve been a fan of Preity Zinta. Let’s agree, this has been one of those path-breaking films in her entire career. Love knows no boundaries and this soulful number proves it with the emotional lyrics and melodious music. Tere liye, like love anthem, will be forever etched in our hearts. Can’t miss Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan’s terrific performances. It’s The Time To Disco (Kal Ho Na… Ho)

Will you ever be able to forget the signature step of this song? Certainly not. This was the most favourite party or disco song around the time the film Kal Ho Na.. Ho was released. Featuring the trio Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta along with Saif Ali Khan, this movie appealed to the taste of youngsters. Do you remember how we would dance our hearts out on this song?

What’s your favourite one from the list?

Read all the Latest Movies News here