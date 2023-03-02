It’s a special day for Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough as the adorable couple are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today. It was in 2016 when the two lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress marked the occasion with a heartfelt video montage that showcased some of the loved up moments Between her and Gene.

On Thursday, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share the video clip that showcased pictures and videos from their personal life. From cute selfies to some rare wedding pictures in both western and Indian attire, it was embellished with some memorable moments from the couple’s life. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love, cannot believe it’s been 7 years since our wedding. Here’s to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories (red heart emoji). #happyanniversary #Leapyearwedding #ting."

Celebs and fans gushed all over the comments section as they showered the beautiful couple with compliments. Abhay Deol wrote, “Happy anniversary (with star and cocktail emojis)" Shagun Khanna wrote, “Happy anniversary to my favourite couple! Love you guys (with heart emoji)". Abhishek Bachchan and Ujjwala Raut dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “You’ve found true love in each other. This is so beautiful. I’ve no thread of doubt that your love for each other is strong and sure it will last for long. Happy 7th wedding anniversary to you both :)." Another one stated, “Happy Anniversary to the wonderful couple! God bless you!"

Preity Zinta also shared a picture of a hat on her Instagram stories with the word Goodenough scribbled across it. She wrote, “State of mind after realising 29th February is missing from the calendar this year. #Mr&MrsGoodenough #Leapyear!"

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are also doting parents to twins Jai and Gia which they had via surrogacy. Her husband Gene is a financial analyst.

