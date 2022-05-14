Preity Zinta Celebrates 9 Million Instagram Followers ‘The Mumbai Way’, Binges On Vada Pav; See Pic

Preity Zinta is one of the prettiest actresses in the film industry. The actress who is a yummy mummy often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram. And recently the actress clocked 9 Million fans on the photo-sharing platform, and celebrated it in ‘the Mumbai way’.

Preity Zinta who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings celebrated the occasion in the city by binging on the favourite local food of Mumbai- Vada Pav. She shared a picture of herself in which we see her smiling ear to ear, as she holds the delicious delicacy in her hand. She also has a couple of Vada Pavs decorated on a tray. The actress looks gorgeous with her no-makeup look and her hair tied in a neat bun. Preity Zinta sported a white Punjab Kings T-shirt and it seems the actress was binging on the Pavs during a team celebration.

For those unaware, Preity’s team Punjab Kings produced a fine all-round show as they condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to a crushing 55-run defeat in their second IPL 2022 meeting. Chasing a mammoth 210 at the Brabourne Stadium, RCB managed 155/9 in 20 overs with PBKS keeping their playoffs hopes alive while also improving their net run-rate too.

Taking to the captions, Preity expressed her delight in reaching the milestone of 9 Million followers. She wrote, “When in Mumbai, celebrate the Mumbai way ! Happy 9 million to all of us ❤️ A big Thank you to my insta fam #9Million #instafam #Ting."

Soon her followers flooded the comments section as they congratulated the actress on the achievement. Scores of fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in reaction to the post.

Preity and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins last November, via surrogacy. The actress took to social media to share the news and wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia."

