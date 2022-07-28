Preity Zinta Celebrates Three Decades of Friendship With Sussanne Khan, See Adorable Selfie

Preity Zinta might not be an active part of Bollywood right now, but the friends she made along the way are still by her side. On Thursday, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress took to social media to celebrate three decades of friendship with Sussanne Khan. Preity is good friends with Sussanne and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan with whom she starred in several films. She is currently in LA with her husband and her family. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.

Sharing a selfie with Sussanne, Preity wrote, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life ❤️ Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting."

Sussanne, too, took to the comment section to shower love on the actress. She wrote, “I loveeee u beyond my words…my darling preeeee❤️ we have the besttttt Laugh out Louds together it’s always better when we together"

Last month, when Sussanne was on a trip with her rumored beau Arslan Goni, she reunited with Hrithik, Preity and others. Preity had shared a photo from their reunion with the caption, “A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting".

Fans were also happy to see Hrithik spending a good time with his ex-wife Sussanne and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways but they continue to be good friends. Moreover, she is also good friends with Hrithik’s rumoured partner Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, Sussanne’s actor-brother Zayed Khan recently opened up about his sister’s relationship. They were earlier in Goa, where they were also accompanied by Zayed. Talking about the couple’s rumoured relationship, Zayed told Hindustan Times, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want." He also mentioned that he feels it’s important to be there for people when they need you.

