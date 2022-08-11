Preity Zinta, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate 21 Years of Dil Chahta Hai, Share Emotional Notes, Take a Look

Dil Chahta Hai is considered to be one of the most iconic movies to have emerged from the Indian subcontinent. Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, the coming-of-age romance film focused on a significant transition period in the romantic lives of three college-graduate friends played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. It also featured Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. As the film completed 21 years on Wednesday, Preity Zinta penned a wholesome note.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to her Instagram handle to share a snippet from the film which showed their characters Akash and Shalini meeting on a flight to Sydney. She wrote in the caption, “Dil Chahta Hai turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine - just relatable characters that we could reach out and touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew & the audience for all the love #ting #21yearsofdilchahtahai @faroutakhtar @aamirkhanproductions #AkshayeKhanna #SaifAliKhan #DimpleKapadia @sonalikul @shankarehsaanloy @ritesh_sid @excelmovies."

Several fans of the gorgeous actor took to the comment section to share their feelings for the film. One of them wrote, “This film is an emotion for our generation.", Another fan commented, “One of the most iconic movies of all time". Someone else said, “One of the cult movies of Bollywood".

Apart from Preity, Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film rejoiced the precious moment by writing a note and sharing another clip from the critically-acclaimed movie. He shared, “The film that started it all, turns 21 today. Thank you to the cast and the crew who believed in it. Thank you to the audiences who continue to give it so much love. Dil jitna chahta tha usse bahaut zyaada milaa hai aapse. Love you all."

Critically, Dil Chahta Hai garnered positive reviews, with some believing that it broke new ground by introducing a realistic portrayal of Indian youth. Dil Chahta Hai has received several accolades upon release, including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

