Preity Zinta Is Excited To Watch IPL Auction With 'Baby In Arms'; Check Her Adorable Post

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is also the co-owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab will be missing the auction this year. The actor, who welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy last year, had earlier revealed that she will not be travelling to India for the auction. However, hours before the auction is set to begin, the Koi Mil Gaya actress took to social media and penned down her excitement.

Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture in which she can be seen holding her newborn in her arms. Sharing the picture, the actress joked about how she will be holding her baby in arms instead of an auction paddle and sent best wishes to Kings XI Punjab. “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle 😂 On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl 👍👍 Let’s execute our plans and stay focused," she wrote.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Preity Zinta also reported a Kings XI Punjab auction table picture and wrote, “Lights. Camera. Auction."

Advertisement

On Friday, the actress shared a throwback picture of herself from the auction and revealed that she cannot leave her babies and travel to India. “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team," the actress wrote. She also asked fans for players’ suggestions and added, “ I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears."

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins last year. They named their children Jai and Gia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.