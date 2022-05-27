Preity Zinta Poses With Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai in Priceless Pic from Karan Johar's Party

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25. He threw a star-studded bash in the city and it was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. Ever since the photos from the bash went out in the public domain, they are all over the internet, and by looking at them, it is safe to say that they had fun at the party. While several pictures from the gala night have taken over the social media already, we couldn’t get our eyes off a priceless picture featuring Preity Zinta as she poses with Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Koil Mil Gaya actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from the mega event. She had a reunion with her industry friends and documented it in the form of memorable pictures. In the first photo, we see the actress twinning with the birthday boy Karan as they shine in bright shimmery green ensembles. Next, we see Preity as Rani holds her close, while Kareena and Aishwarya come together and smile for the photo. As we scroll further, we see Madhuri posing with Aish and Preity. We also see Preity clicking a selfie with Apoorva Mehta and Manish Malhotra in two different slides with Preity. Well, she pretty much summarised her visit to the big bash in these pictures.

Advertisement

Along with the photos, Preity penned a sweet note for the birthday boy Karan. She wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you You are the bestest host ever ❤️ #nightout #memories #bonding #ting."

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing platform scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on all their favourite stars.

Advertisement

While one fan wrote, “The 2nd and 3rd slides wrapped my fav Bollywood goddess in 2 frames . I’m a big fan of you all since my childhood ," another commented, “Too much of beauty and talent in that 3rd pic. Bollywood queens of 90-00s. ❤️."

A third comment reads, “You all looked so gorgeous, glad you enjoyed the big milestone birthday 🙂 ."

Karan rang in his birthday at his YRF Studios in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Farah Khan were seen at the party. Photos and videos from the party revealed that a three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion.

Advertisement

As for his big bash, it was previously revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.