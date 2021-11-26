Preity Zinta on Thanksgiving 2021: Grateful for Two New Additions to Family

Preity G Zinta previously took to social media to announce the birth of her twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. She poured plaudits and penned a beautiful thank you message for the physicians, nurses, and surrogate mothers who helped her along the way. Now, Preity has shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving celebration and expressed gratitude for her newborns and her family.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mother. Preity is looking beautiful in a blue dress and her signature curly locks, while her husband can be seen donning a Batman graphic tee. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family.”

The newly married Rajkummar Rao expressed his wish to meet the newborns in the comment section, saying, “Heartiest congratulations Preity. Can’t wait to meet the little ones.” Preity replied with response of gratitude.

Advertisement

Last year on Thanksgiving, the actress posted a glimpse of her trip to the mountains with hubby Gene. Playing in snow and sun. Preity shared a beautiful photo of herself and her husband, in which he is seen holding her. The two are dressed snugly for the cold weather as they stand atop a snow-covered peak. She captioned the picture,“Sun, snow, and smiles so much to be grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The actress also posted a video of them shooting snowballs at one another. She can be seen tossing snowballs at her spouse without giving him any warnings and then fleeing before he can do anything. "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow," she captioned the amusing video.

Advertisement

The actress recently completed her 23 years in Bollywood. Preity was most recently seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. She also appeared in one episode of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat in a minor role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.