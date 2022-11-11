Preity Zinta Pens Sweet Note For Twins Gia, Jai on Their 1st Birthday, Says ‘Love You To The Moon And Back’

Mommy Preity Zinta is beaming with joy as her twins- son Jai Zinta Goodenough and daughter Gia Zinta Goodenough turned one today. Preity Zinta feels of all the roles she has played in her life, nothing comes close to that of being a mother. She poured in love for her kids in two heartwarming posts.

Sharing an adorable picture with her son, Preity showered blessings on her little munchkin. “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back,” she wrote.

Doting mom, Preity also uploaded a picture with her daughter Gia on her birthday and poured her heart out in the post. The actress said she always wanted her and prayed for her. She continued, “And now you are here and it’s been a year. My heart is full & I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.”

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year. The couple got married each other in 2016, post which the actress moved to Los Angeles.

Last year, the actress announced the arrival of her kids in a post. Kal Ho Na Ho actress wrote that she was overjoyed as she welcomed her twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into their family. The couple shared that they were very excited about the new phase of their lives. The actress even went on to thank the doctors, nurses and their surrogate for being part of their incredible journey.

Work-wise, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018). She even appeared in one of the episodes of ABC series Fresh Off The Boat.

