Preity Zinta Remembers Shane Warne With a Throwback Pic: He Was a Magician on the Field

Cricketer Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4, leaving not just the cricket fraternity, but also the film fraternity in shock. The Australian cricketer was quite famous in India as well. Since last evening, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and others have paid their respects to him. Now, actress Preity Zinta took to her official Twitter handle to share a throwback photo with Warne. Along with the picture, she wrote, “So sad to hear that Shane Warne is no more. He was a magician on the field & such a charismatic & flamboyant personality off the field.I learnt so much about cricket from him every time I met him during the IPL & laughed a lot. He was an inspiration to so many all over the world."

In a separate Tweet, she added, “My heartfelt condolences to his family. R.I.P my friend. You will be missed. #Legend #RIP #Gonetoosoon 💔💔💔."

Preity is the owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings. Shane Warne had captained and coached the Rajasthan Royals team for the first four seasons of IPL.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away on the evening of March 4 in Thailand. The cricketer died of a suspected heart attack. He was 52. Soon after the news of Warne’s death, the world was left shocked and numb. Social media is flooded with fans expressing grief and paying tribute to the legendary cricketer, Bollywood is no different. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and expressed shock at the cricketer’s sudden demise.

Warne’s management released a brief statement that read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

