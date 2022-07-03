Preity Zinta Reunites With Hrithik Roshan, Others, Fan Wants Koi Mil Gaya Stars to Do a Film Again

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta took the 90s kids down memory lane with her latest social media update. The Kal Ho Na Ho actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her reunion with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Sonali Bendre. Hrithik and Preity had appeared in several popular Bollywood films including Koi Gaya, Mission Kashmir and Lakshya, and the two continue to share a good bond to date. The picture shared by her also featured her husband Gene Goodenough.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting". Take a look:

Fans were elated to see them reunited. One of them wrote, “Wow❤️alllll beauties in one frame🔥pic of the year 😍" while another wrote, “Do movie with HRITHIK PLEASEEEEEE WE MISS YOUR COUPLE😢😍😍😍" Most of the fans and followers left heart emojis on the post.

Preity Zinta is currently in LA with her husband and her family. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.

Meanwhile, fans were also happy to see Hrithik spending a good time with his ex-wife Sussanne and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways but they continue to be good friends. Moreover, she is also good friends with Hrithik’s rumoured partner Saba Azad.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with ‘Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on September 30. ‘Vikram Vedha’ is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from this, he will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter.’ He also has ‘Krrish 4’ in the pipeline.

