Preity Zinta Says R Madhavan and Wife Sarita ‘Done A Fantastic Job’ With Son Vedaant: 'God Bless Him

Preity Zinta praised R Madhavan and his wife Sarita after their son Vedaant won medals at the Danish Open swimming event. Earlier in the week, Madhavan proudly informed his friends and fans that Vedaant had won a silver and gold medal at the competition. Vedaant was representing India at the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Preity retweeted Madhavan’s tweet regarding Vedaant’s gold win and said, “Wow! This is such great news. Congrats @ActorMadhavan and Sarita. I’m delighted and so happy to see Vedaant shine like this (Indian national flag and red heart emojis). God bless him with more success, happiness, love and light always. Both of you have done a fantastic job with him. Bravo (clapping hands emojis) #JaiHind #Ting."

Previously, several stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Sikandar Kher, and Priya Mani congratulated Madhavan and his son. PeeCee tweeted, “Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita." Madhavan replied, “Wow … thank you so so much .. don’t know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra.. you are the very best."

Tamil director Vignesh Shivan also tweeted, “What an amazing Proud moment," to which Madhavan reacted, “Thank you soooo much bro."

Vedaant has won several medals in the past. Last year, he won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open. He had also proved his talent at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, as he brought home seven medals.

As for Madhavan, the actor is gearing up to make his debut as a director with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had announced a new release date for the film – July 1, 2022. The anticipation for Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut is high, as the trailer of the biographical drama has created a buzz among the audience.

